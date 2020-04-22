Listen To Yungblud’s Very Timely New Single ‘Weird’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 23, 2020

“Don’t wreck your brain, it’ll be alright / We’re in a weird time of life.”

That’s the chorus from ‘Weird!’, the latest single from English pop-punk songwriter Yungblud. Though written some time before the current coronavirus pandemic and resultant self-isolation measures, the lyrics have turned out to be remarkably prescient. Yungblud says the track is about examining fear and anxiety – underneath its bubbling synths, vibrant guitars, the singer’s words are ultimately a message of hope.

“I wrote the song about the weirdest time in my life ever imagined,” says Yungblud.

“I felt like the ground beneath me was a maze that was shape shifting and I felt like I was going to fall down the cracks and, in my opinion, the world feels exactly like that right now. I wanted this song to make everyone feel that everything was going to be alright no matter how weird things get.”

Having released debut album 21st Century Liability back in 2018, Yungblud is currently working on its follow-up. Back in February, the multi-instrumentalist said to expect the album this August.

Stream ‘Weird!’ below.