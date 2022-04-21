LISTEN: Toronto Alt-Pop Shooting Star GRAE Unleashes Triumphant Debut Album ‘Whiplash’

Toronto alt-pop sensation GRAE has just gifted her debut album Whiplash upon our eardrums.

An 11-track alt-pop tour de force, the record is a comprehensive showcase of the singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist’s knack for crafting songs that are simultaneously intimate and cinematic, undeniably a reason why her music has already been tapped to soundtrack multiple TV shows including Nancy Drew, The Bold Type and Netflix’s Virgin River in her brief yet impressive career.

Led by standout single ‘Boxes’ and includes previous singles ‘Forget You’ and ‘Room in the Desert’, Whiplash was born during a time of “confusion and indecisiveness” for the artist.

“Falling in and out of love with people I thought would be in my life forever but found myself desperately trying to forget,” GRAE explains. “Did I love them, hate them, want to remember them or forget them?

“I was drowning in the nostalgia of a past I romanticised while coming to terms with the truth of it all. The album is so back and forth in emotion, but so am I. That’s how the title ‘Whiplash’ came to be.”

She continues: “When you think you understand where I’m going with something, the mood changes and everything is back at square one. It’s an album filled with so much self-reflection, love, heartbreak, and discovery. Just like anything I write, it was really therapeutic for me to get these feelings out. I’m looking forward to the release, as creating an album has always been my goal, and finally putting one out there is really exciting.”

You can take GRAE’s debut album Whiplash for a spin below.