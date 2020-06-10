Little Albion Takeover – for one night only, the whole hotel is yours

SYDNEY, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — It’s official: lockdown restrictions are easing, and for those itching for a night away from home with someone other than their partner/housemate/family/dog, Little Albion, a Crystalbrook Collection Boutique Hotel, in Surry Hills is throwing the ultimate anti-isolation celebration for one lucky winner and 20 of their closest friends.



Big Albion Suite, one of 35 rooms available to the lucky prizewinner

On 25 June, Little Albion will be exclusively yours – the whole hotel is your private playground, including a team of private staff at your beck and call, and it’s all on the house! Simply enter your details at https://www.crystalbrookcollection.com/win and wait for the winner to be announced on 18 June.

Located smack bang in the middle of arguably Sydney’s liveliest suburb, Little Albion does things a little differently. Housed within a former school convent from 1903, the hotel stays true to its historical DNA whilst bringing to life the very best of Surry Hills with eclectic design, custom artworks throughout the hotel and bespoke hospitality.

The most extravagant sleepover you’ve ever been to will kick off with cocktails supplied by Cocktail Porter, including a masterclass hosted by one their top mixologists so you can make your cocktails and drink them too.

When you’ve drunk away all your hard work, treat yourself to complimentary bubbles and canapés on Little Albion’s beloved rooftop. Live entertainment will be provided by Sydney local Zoe O’Sullivan to make sure the night gets started just right.

When it’s finally time for bed, take an hour or two to peruse each of the 35 exquisitely designed rooms before selecting which one will be your home for the night. All guest rooms feature meticulous interior design by the renowned Connie Alessi and Cressida Kennedy and art curation by Vogue photographer Nicholas Samartis.

Terms and Conditions

Competition valid for New South Wales residents only to adhere to current state border closures

residents only to adhere to current state border closures State laws on physical distancing to be abided by at all times

The event will take place on 25 June

Winner to be announced on 18 June

Valid ID of prize-winner to be presented on arrival

Full guest list to be provided to hotel 48 hours prior to arrival

Check in 3pm /check out 11am

/check out Prize-winner eligible for any damage to property

Responsible service of alcohol

All guests to be over the age of 18

All guests must abide by Little Albion’s rules and guidelines

– ENDS –

About Crystalbrook Collection

Crystalbrook Collection is one of Australia’s leading sustainable and innovative independent hospitality companies. Each hotel in the portfolio carries an authentic expression of its location, a passion for responsible luxury, considered design and a twinkle of fun for a uniquely enriching experience.

Crystalbrook Collection is an Australian tourism and hospitality group. Its portfolio includes:

– Riley, a Crystalbrook Collection Resort, Cairns, Queensland

– Little Albion, a Crystalbrook Collection Boutique Hotel, Sydney, New South Wales

– Byron at Byron, a Crystalbrook Collection Resort, Byron Bay, New South Wales

– Bailey, a Crystalbrook Collection Hotel, Cairns, Queensland

– Flynn, a Crystalbrook Collection Hotel, Cairns, Queensland – opening October 2020

– Kingsley, a Crystalbrook Collection Hotel, Newcastle, New South Wales – opening Q1 2021

The Group also owns and operates Crystalbrook Station and its subsidiary pastoral businesses.

Crystalbrook Collection and Ghassan Aboud Group

Crystalbrook Collection is owned by accomplished entrepreneur and philanthropist Ghassan Aboud. Ghassan Aboud Group is a multi-business conglomerate engaged in automobiles, real estate, retail, bespoke catering, media and logistics. In business for more than two decades, the group operates from its global headquarters in the United Arab Emirates with offices in Australia, Belgium, China, Jordan and Turkey.

For further information, images or to arrange media interviews contact The Mint Partners:

Sarah Simmons, Senior Account Executive

M +61 418 281 847

e sarah@themintpartners.com.au

Katie Malone, Group Director, Marketing

Crystalbrook Collection

m +61 424 927 964

e katie.malone@crystalbrookcollection.com

Melissa Heneghan, Marketing Manager

Crystalbrook Collection

m +61 408 644 518

e melissa.heneghan@crystalbrookcollection.com

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200610/2826002-1?lang=0