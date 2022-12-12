Little Simz Wraps Up 2022 by Releasing New Album ‘No Thank You’

UK rapper Little Simz has rounded out the year by releasing her fifth studio album No Thank You, just a few days after announcing it last week. The 10-track album was produced by regular collaborator Inflo, who is also a member of the R&B collective Sault.

Simz herself hasn’t spoken much about the new release, other than a brief statement she shared when announcing it last week: “Emotion is energy in motion. Honour your truth and feelings. Eradicate fear. Boundaries are important.”

Listen to Little Simz’ No Thank You

No Thank You arrives a little over a year since Little Simz released her acclaimed 2021 album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. The record earned Simz the 2022 Mercury Prize – after first being nominated for the prize for 2019’s Grey Area – beating out the likes of Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Wet Leg. This year, she also won the Libera Award for Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record, and MOBO Award for Album of the Year.

In Music Feeds‘ review of Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, writer Cyclone Wehner said Simz “intersects the personal, political and professional sides of her evolution” to create a “resonant album underpinned by a rare emotional logic and philosophical courage as well as compelling tunes.”

Further Reading

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Little Simz Wins Mercury Prize For ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’