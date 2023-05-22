Liturgy Announce Debut Australian Tour

American black metal band Liturgy will tour Australia for the first time in November, playing a trio of east coast dates. They’ll be joined on all three dates by Uboa, the solo experimental noise project of Melbourne-based artist Xandra Metcalfe.

The tour will kick off at Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge on Thursday, 16th November, heading to the Lansdowne in Sydney the following evening. The tour will wrap up Saturday, 18th November at Stay Gold in Melbourne. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, 26th May, with a pre-sale from Wednesday, 24th May you can sign up for here.

Watch Liturgy Perform ‘Glory Bronze’ Live at Roadburn Festival 2022

[embedded content]

Liturgy has been led by frontwoman and sole constant member Haela Hunt-Hendrix since the band’s formation in 2005. Debut album Renihilation was released in 2009, followed by 2011’s Aesthethica, 2015’s The Ark Work, 2019’s H.A.Q.Q. and 2020’s Origin of the Alimonies.

The band’s latest album, 93696, arrived in March of this year. The expansive double-album clocked in at just over 80 minutes, and its announcement last year was accompanied by the four-track companion EP As the Blood of God Bursts the Veins of Time.

Uboa released latest album The Origin of My Depression in 2019. In February this year, she announced she had signed with San Francisco-based label The Flenser for a new album which will arrive sometime in 2023.

Liturgy 2023 Australian Tour

with Uboa

Thursday, 16th November – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

Friday, 17th November – The Lansdowne, Sydney

Saturday, 18th November – Stay Gold, Melbourne

Tickets on sale Friday, 26th May

