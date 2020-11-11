Live From 11.20am (GMT) Today: The Global Boardroom

Financial Times convenes global decision-makers to debate some of the most important questions facing our world today in second edition of the Global Boardroom.

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The second edition of the Global Boardroom, in partnership with The Next Web (TNW), will take place from 11.20 today, 11 November – 13 November 2020. Just one week after one of the most important presidential elections in US history, the international, three-day online conference will host discussions and debates centered on the new world emerging from the pandemic and how, in every industry around the world, companies are adapting to survive and stay relevant.

The conference, hosted by FT editor Roula Khalaf and CEO John Ridding, will convene policy-makers, CEOs, investors and other thought leaders who are stepping up to these unprecedented challenges and driving change around the world.

FT’s expert journalists and editors will be leading the conversations during the conference, including Patrick Jenkins, deputy editor; James Kynge, global china editor; Peter Spiegel, US managing editor; Gillian Tett, chair of the Editorial Board and Editor-at-large, US and Martin Wolf CBE, chief economics commentator.

Speakers include:

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Wilbur Ross, 39th US Secretary of Commerce

Carmen Reinhart, Vice President and Chief Economist, World Bank Group

John C. Williams, President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Andrew Bailey, Governor, Bank of England

Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance, Republic of Indonesia

Nadia Calvino, Vice President and Minister of Economy and Digital Transformation, Spain

Agustín Carstens, General Manager, Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Finance and National Development, Leader of the House, 14th Parliament, Singapore

Ursula Burns, former Chairman and CEO, Xerox, Senior Advisor, Teneo

Gillian Tans, Chairwoman, Booking.com

Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the Economy

Eric Garcetti, Mayor, City of Los Angeles

Laurence Boone, Chief Economist, OECD

Raghuram Rajan, Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance, University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Anders Tegnell, State Epidemiologist, Sweden

Jim Fitterling, Chairman and CEO, Dow

The full speaker list can be found here: globalboardroom.ft.com

The free to register conference will feature content running across three time zones – Asia, Europe/UK and the US, with video-on-demand access available for Knowledge Pass and Professional Pass holders.

The Global Boardroom launched virtually in May of this year attracting more than 50,000 registered delegates from 150 countries.

