“Live-in partner ni Tekla na si Michelle Lhor Bana-ag, abusado at manloloko ayon sa isang singer-actor at sa manager ni Klownz”

Donovan Mitchell discusses voting, education and police reform with VP candidate Kamala Harris Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell impressed everyone with his playoff performances in the NBA Bubble.

Roundball Roundup: Nayo Campbell on moving to Utah The Jazz’s latest signing is….Nayo Campbell.

Jazz add Sergi Oliva to coaching staff The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has added Sergi Oliva to its coaching staff.

Roundball Roundup: Bobby Marks on the Jazz's offseason With the Lakers winning the title, it is officially the NBA offseason.

Donovan Mitchell part of campaign to 'change the way the world sees and treats Black men' Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is continuing to use his voice in the fight for change and social justice.