Live Music Is Officially Coming Back To Melbourne As Of 11:59PM Tonight

After an absolutely devastating few months for Victoria as they endured an incredibly draining lockdown period, live music is officially coming back to the city as of 11:59pm TONIGHT (Tuesday, 27th October).

As part of a larger announcement about easing of restrictions, Victorian premier Dan Andrews said that restaurants, hotels, cafes, bars and more will be able to reopen from 11:59pm tonight.

“Indoor, there will be a maximum of 20 people, seated, with 10 people per space,” Andrews said.

“…outdoor, a maximum of 50 people with one person per two square metres.”

Andrews also revealed that people can start attending outdoor entertainment venues and live music will be permitted at these venues (!!!).

However, members of the act performing are to included in the limit of people at the venue, and members of bands are to be positioned at least two metres apart.

This morning, the Victorian government reported their second consecutive day of zero cases.

Onya, Victoria! Celebrate! You’ve earned it.