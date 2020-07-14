Live Music Returning To Aussie Screens With New Weekly Series ‘The Sound’ On ABC

Live music will return to Aussie screens from this weekend, with new weekly, hour-long series The Sound set to premiere on ABC this Sunday, 19th July at 5:30pm.

Each week, the series will showcase some of the country’s most exciting artists through exclusive, pre-recorded live performances along with collaborations and interviews.

The Sound is filmed and created by Mushroom Vision – responsible for recent live-streamed programs such as the Music From the Home Front Anzac Day concert along with The State of Music. Hosted by former Recovery host Jane Gazzo with music news updates from Double J Mornings host Zan Rowe, The series is set to follow in the footsteps of ABC’s live music programming, echoing programs such as Countdown in the 70s and 80s, Recovery in the 90s and, more recently, The Set.

Episode one this Sunday features a truly stacked lineup of performances by the likes of Nick Cave, DMA’S, Lime Cordiale, BENEE, Jerome Farah and more.

“I’m incredibly excited to realise my dream to see a music show featuring contemporary Australian music in a prime spot on free-to-air television,” commented Mushroom Group head Michael Gudinski. “I’m thrilled that ABC, the home of iconic programs like Countdown, Recovery and rage, have partnered with us to support local music in such difficult times.”

ABC Head of Music Chris Scaddan commented, “As COVID-19 restrictions continue and the Australian music industry works to get back on its feet, we’re very happy to be working alongside the passionate team at Mushroom Vision on The Sound.

“Australian music needs to be heard and Australian artists have never stepped back from their creativity.”

The Sound will be broadcast each Sunday (5:30pm) with an encore the following Saturday (12:30pm) on ABC, and will also be able to be streamed via ABC iview.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

The Sound

Premiering Sunday, 19th July, 5:30PM on ABC

Encore Saturday, 25th July 12:30PM on ABC

Also available to stream on iview

Episode One

Nick Cave

DMA’S

Mark Seymour and the Undertow

Kate Ceberano, Steve Kilbey and Sean Sennett

Lime Cordiale

Eskimo Joe

BENEE

Jerome Farah