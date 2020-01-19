Trending Now

LIVE: Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

LIVE: Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE: (PART 2) Coverage of the Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade, January 19, 2020 at the Cebu City Sports Center.#PitSenyorKaSiloy #Sinulog2020saCDND

Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, January 18, 2020

FEATURED STORIES

MANILA, Philippines — The grand parade of Cebu’s annual religious festival Sinulog is being staged this Sunday, January 19, 2020.

The Sinulog is a colorful dance ritual performed on the streets of Cebu in honor of the image of Sto. Niño or the Holy Child Jesus, which stems from a rich historical background starting from pagan Filipino beliefs to the introduction of Christianity by the Spanish.

Watch the first part here:

LIVE: Coverage of the Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade, January 19, 2020 at the Cebu City Sports Center.#PitSenyorKaSiloy #Sinulog2020saCDND

Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, January 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top