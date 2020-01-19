LIVE: Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE: (PART 2) Coverage of the Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade, January 19, 2020 at the Cebu City Sports Center.#PitSenyorKaSiloy #Sinulog2020saCDND
Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, January 18, 2020
MANILA, Philippines — The grand parade of Cebu’s annual religious festival Sinulog is being staged this Sunday, January 19, 2020.
The Sinulog is a colorful dance ritual performed on the streets of Cebu in honor of the image of Sto. Niño or the Holy Child Jesus, which stems from a rich historical background starting from pagan Filipino beliefs to the introduction of Christianity by the Spanish.
