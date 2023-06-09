LIVE UPDATES: Mayon Volcano

June 9, 2023 – 9:39AM

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Friday said that rockfall events in Mayon volcano more than doubled to 199 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 98 rockfalls were detected between June 7 and 8.

Phivolcs, in its latest advisory, also said that it recorded six pyroclastic density currents which lasted for four to five minutes, emplacing lava debris on the southern gullies within two kilometers from the volcano’s crater.

June 9, 2023 – 5:30AM

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Thursday warned that a “hazardous eruption” of Mayon Volcano could be weeks or days away, prompting the local government of Albay to order the mandatory evacuation of residents inside the 6-kilometer radius permanent danger zone.

Phivolcs said it observed three fast-moving avalanches of volcanic ash, rock, and gases, known as pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), on Mayon’s slopes on Thursday.

There are “increased chances of lava flows and hazardous PDCs … and of potential explosive activity within weeks or even days,” the agency said, raising the alert level from two to three on a scale of zero to five.

June 8, 2023 – 9:46PM

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday warned the public residing near Mayon Volcano about the effects of sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions and ashfall.

To recall, Mayon Volcano was placed on Alert Level 3 by state volcanologists due to an increase in rockfall events, indicating a “potential explosive activity happening within days or weeks.”

“The Department of Health advises the public residing at or near its shores and other high-risk areas to be vigilant,” said DOH in a statement.

June 8, 2023 – 7:46PM

Government offices concerned are ready to deal with disasters in case Mayon and Taal volcanoes will erupt.

This is the comment of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) placed Mayon under Alert Level 3.

Marcos was replying to an ambush interview with reporters after the ‘Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding (APPCU)’ event at the Manila Hotel on Thursday night.

June 8, 2023 – 3:15PM

The local government of Albay has ordered the mandatory evacuation of residents inside the six-kilometer permanent danger zone on Thursday, June 8, after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised alert level 3 on Mayon Volcano.

Eugene Escobar, chief of research division of the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office, said during the emergency meeting at the capitol in this city that alert level 3 meant the mandatory evacuation of all farmers and prohibition of human activities inside the danger zone.

June 8, 2023 – 12:36PM

After rockfall increase since June 3, Phivolcs put Mayon Volcano on Alert Level 3 on Thursday due to “potential explosive activity happening within days or weeks.”

Phivolcs, in a bulletin, said that the “volume of discrete rockfall events increased on 3 June based on the seismic record, signaling an increase in the rate of dome growth.”

Phivolcs reported three pyroclastic density current (PDC) events on Bonga and Basud Gullies at 6:18 a.m., 9:53 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

June 8, 2023 – 8:44AM

Rockfall events in Mayon Volcano more than doubled from 46 to 98 in the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Thursday morning.

Phivolcs on Monday raised alert level 2 over Mayon Volcano due to increasing unrest.

“Between 5 a.m. yesterday, June 7, to 5 a.m. today, June 8, we recorded 98 rockfall events. This is much higher than the 46 rockfall events that we detected between June 6 and June 7,” Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said in an interview on ABS-CBN’s Sakto.

June 8, 2023 – 5:02AM

Residents in Albay are bracing for the possibility of rain-triggered lahar flow from the slopes of Mt. Mayon as the volcano continues to show signs of heightened activity this week.

Levy Lourdes Nuñez, village chief of Mabinit here, said the newly emitted volcanic materials and the old deposits from Mayon might be carried down by rainwater along the Bogña gully in their adjacent barangay now that the rainy season has started.

“Another hazard that makes us fearful is the flooding with lahar flow. We are afraid that the quarry operations on the slopes of the volcano could open the channels leading to our village,” Nuñez said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

June 7, 2023 – 1:29PM

A total of 200,000 family food packs (FFPs) have been prepositioned by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in regions vulnerable to the Taal and Mayon volcanoes, which have been exhibiting “increasing unrest.”

June 7, 2023 – 4:40AM

At least 5,000 mostly farming families living close to the slopes of Mt. Mayon were ordered on Tuesday to suspend all their activities within or at the boundary of the volcano’s 6-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone due to the threat of a “hazardous” eruption after state volcanologists raised its warning status to alert level 2 on Monday.

In Sto. Domingo alone, one of the eight localities in Albay province at the foot of the volcano, about 5,788 families, or 24,222 people, in high- and moderate-risk areas were advised to stop attending to their farms while Mayon remained restive, said Mayor Joseling Aguas Jr. These families were living near the danger zone and along the river channels in the villages of Lidong, Fidel Surtida, Santa Misericordia and San Isidro.

June 6, 2023 – 12:23PM

Recent heightened activities at Taal and Mayon volcanos have raised questions about potential flight diversions.

But the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) confirmed during a Laging Handa public briefing on Tuesday that planes are unlikely to be diverted to airports far from the affected areas at this time.

The Caap addressed concerns regarding sending and receiving flights at airports far from the two volcanos.

June 6, 2023 – 11:26AM

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Tuesday said it recorded 74 rockfall events in Mayon Volcano in the past 24 hours as it maintained Alert Level 2 status.

According to Phivolcs in its latest advisory on Mayon, the rockfall event lasted from one to four minutes, placing lava debris on the volcano’s southern gullies within a kilometer of its crater.

“Thin brownish-gray ash from the rockfalls also drifted to the general southwest,” said Phivolcs.

June 6, 2023 – 5:30AM

Farmers near Mayon Volcano in Albay province and residents around Taal Volcano in Batangas province were advised to keep out of the danger zones of these two active volcanoes following their “increasing unrest” since Sunday.

In a bulletin on Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised the warning signal over Mayon to alert level 2, indicating the possibility of phreatic, or steam-driven, eruptions or hazardous magmatic eruptions.

June 5, 2023 – 5:37PM

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Monday barred planes from flying and operating near Taal and Mayon volcanoes in view of increasing volcanic activities.

State volcanologists earlier placed Mayon Volcano on Alert Level 2 due to increasing unrest, while an ongoing low-level activity was reported in Taal Volcano.

June 5, 2023 – 12:03PM

State volcanologists on Monday raised alert level 2 over Mayon volcano due to increasing unrest.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said alert 2 means, “there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to phreatic eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruption.”

The agency said alert level 2 means there is an increased risk of sudden explosions, rockfall and landslides due to the latest developments in the volcano.

