Lively and Festive Ramadan at The Westin Surabaya and Four Points Pakuwon Indah, Surabaya

SURABAYA, Indonesia, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ramadan has finally arrived. Now, we can feel the festivity of Ramadan has returned as it was before the pandemic times after various restrictions were imposed, and people are getting more enthusiastic to gather in togetherness in this holy month. The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, presenting special Ramadan packages at their restaurants this year. Various menus and hampers for ‘Iftar’ or breaking the fast presented by Westin and the Four Points Culinary Team have been prepared to complete the guests’ iftar experience.



‘Alun-Alun Ramadhan’ Festivity at Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar

Alamsyah Jo, Complex General Manager The Westin Surabaya dan Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah said, “This year, we welcome the celebration of this holy month with a unique and diversed offering. At Westin, since Magnolia Restaurant is a favorite restaurant with Asian and international dishes, we bring guests’ experiences traveling in the taste of “Around The World: Ramadan Buffet”. Meanwhile at Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar, Four Points Pakuwon Indah, we present the splendor of Indonesian culinary delights in a warm, familiar, yet lively atmosphere of their hometown. So each of these hotels have their own characteristics that are worth trying in this month of Ramadan.”, “Tahun ini, kami menyambut kemeriahan bulan suci ini dengan sajian keberagaman unik. Di Westin, karena Magnolia Restaurant merupakan restoran favorit dengan hidangan asia dan internasional, kami bawa pengalaman tamu mengelilingi dunia dalam “Around The World: Ramadan Buffet”.

Have Iftar while Traveling Around the World at The Westin Surabaya

The Westin Surabaya offers an Iftar buffet inspired by a variety of culinary choices from all over the world, matching its title “Around The World: Ramadan Buffet”. The menu for Iftar at Magnolia Restaurant will rotate, so that guests can enjoy different dishes each day. Some of the menus served include Chicken Shawarma from the Middle East, various carvings of European-style grilled meat, Chinese noodles, Japanese-style sushi and teppanyaki dishes, Turkish ice cream, and don’t forget a variety of Indonesian favorite dishes. Magnolia Restaurant will be transformed into an elegant Middle Eastern concept with a touch of sparkling gold. In addition, the beautiful panorama of Surabaya at night will also add to the impression of an unforgettable iftar experience. Another experience not to be missed is the ‘Ramadhan Glow Mocktail Collection’ at the Sky Lounge, during the month of Ramadan. To be able to enjoy the beautiful citylights of Surabaya through the glass walls of the Sky Lounge, visitors can come at the best time, namely when the sun already goes down. With a selection of fresh and beautiful drinks created by Sky Lounge‘s best mixologists, guests can enjoy this limited edition menu every day from 3pm to 12pm.

Hold an Intimate Iftar at The Westin Meeting Rooms

This year’s Ramadan, The Westin Surabaya accommodates the wishes of many guests who want to have an intimate moment to break their fast only with family, close friends or office relatives, who are separated from other guests. As for the several menu options offered, there are 6 menus, each of which contains a complete dish of takjil, appetizers, soups, main dishes, desserts and drinks. The entire menu can be enjoyed in a buffet dish, and for a minimum of 30 people.

Share the Sweetness of Ramadan dan Eid with Westin Ramadan Hampers

For visitors who want to share the happiness and blessings of the month of Ramadan with their loved ones, they can enjoy a selection of Ramadan hampers from The Westin Surabaya. Presented in two different packages, namely with Shula Bag and Shahnan Box. The Shula Bag is a minimalist tube-shaped bag design with a beautiful Ramadan ornament design, and filled with 3 jars of pastries created by the Westin Culinary Team. While the Shahnan Box contains 4 jars of pastries, 1 Pashmina and a voucher from The Westin Surabaya. These two Lebaran deliveries can be ordered and picked up or delivered directly from The Westin Surabaya.

The Warmth of Hometown in Four Points Pakuwon Indah’s ‘Alun-Alun Ramadan’

Ramadan is about with the warm atmosphere of family gatherings and returning to their hometowns. This year, Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar wants to bring that warmth concept in a festive dressing. “We wondered what could make the guests who come to break their fast with family and closest relatives still get a familiar Ramadan atmosphere? Finally, we got the concept of ‘Alun-Alun’, which is the square landmark point that exists in every city, and is a gathering place to relax, mingle and enjoy local snacks and entertainment,” explained Alamsyah Jo. The special iftar buffet menu ‘Alun-Alun Ramadhan’, which serves culinary delights from Sabang to Merauke at Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar will evoke memories in hometown, such as authentic Indonesian snacks, such as traditional cakes and dishes inspired by typical Indonesian menu in the style of Chef Lubis as the main chef.

For more information, please visit www.westinsurabaya.com and www.fourpointssurabayapakuwonindah.com.

