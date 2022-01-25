LivePerson and CBA announce partnership to help brands quickly scale in consumers’ preferred messaging channels

NEW YORK and YOKOSUKA, Japan, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, and Communication Business Avenue (CBA), which develops solutions for contact centers and various business automation tools and solutions, today announced a partnership to jointly scale LivePerson’s Conversational Cloud into new territories and accounts.

By combining LivePerson’s technology with CBA’s solutions, brands can more easily and quickly engage with consumers through conversations on popular messaging channels – including SMS, Line, Facebook and Instagram Messenger, Apple Messages for Business, Google Business Messaging, WeChat, WhatsApp, and more – in combination with AI and automation to deliver personalized experiences at scale.

This is a strategic co-selling partnership for LivePerson in the Asia-Pacific region, giving CBA’s team of experts access to all of the Conversational AI company’s capabilities, from bot-building and analytics to conversational commerce and proactive messaging. CBA’s core service capabilities in digital, IT, and contact centers – as well as its global engineering support teams covering every time zone – will provide strategic and day-to-day support for brands worldwide.

“Conversations drive commerce; in fact, 77% of consumers say having the option to message makes them more likely to make a purchase ,” said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. “We’re excited to work with CBA’s experts to help established and new customers make the leap from old-school chat into the personalized conversations consumers demand, on the channels they love using every day with family and friends.”

The world’s leading brands trust LivePerson’s Conversational Cloud and have seen results across care and commerce use cases, including up to 20% increases in average order value and CSAT scores, up to 10x online sales conversions versus traditional websites, and 50% lower labor costs and agent attrition.

“Our partnership with LivePerson combines their innovative cloud-based messaging and AI with our services to spark growth and improve consumer experiences,” said Hiroshi Shibayama, CEO of CBA. “It will also scale our joint solution CBA Live Assist for Dynamics 365 Powered by LivePerson, making it easy to turn on messaging and automation directly within the Microsoft Dynamics interface. This out-of-the-box integration improves agent efficiency and experience while simultaneously improving speed-to-market. We’ll help our 250+ current Microsoft and LivePerson customers seamlessly transition from legacy, session-based chat to in-demand, asynchronous messaging.”

For more information, visit https://liveperson.cba-japan.com

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted Conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI at scale and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship – a conversational relationship – with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

About CBA

Communication Business Avenue, Inc. (CBA) is a privately held holistic Communication solution integrator and service provider that enables a wide range of platform automations and solutions. We implement cutting-edge Omnichannel, AI technology, and other solutions with innovations that meet a host of Business communication challenges. With a mission to always be helpful and hospitable, CBA provides technologies and business methodologies that will help you reach significant business growth.

Since 2006, we have integrated and supported the latest communication technologies for over 500 clients in 35 countries across different regions. Utilizing highly immersive and overarching cloud computing solutions with expertise that even includes WebRTC multimedia solutions for on-premise, cloud, and mobile applications, we inspire solutions that meet any industry’s communication needs. For more information, please visit www.cba-gbl.com or contact Mark Sterling, mark@cba-gbl.com.