Livestream Festival ‘Delivered Live’ Happening This Weekend With Alex Lahey, Ali Barter And More

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 1, 2020

A new online live-streamed festival has been announced in the wake of coronavirus leading to many cancelled tours and festivals. Delivered Live is coming to screens this weekend (Saturday, 4th and Sunday, 5th April) with a lineup that features the likes of Alex Lahey, Ali Barter, Bob Evans, CW Stoneking and more.

Though the show will be streamed over YouTube and Facebook, fans are encouraged to donate by purchasing a virtual ‘ticket’ here via Oztix, with all sales going directly to the artists along with their crews. As the site notes, the artists performing have selected a team normally involved in making their IRL shows happen, and they’ll be directly benefitting from tickets sold.

The lineup also features performances from Even, Henry Wagons and Teeny Tiny Stevies, along with comedy from Andy Saunders and Nelly Thomas, Double Denim and others.

“Delivered Live is designed to not be a charity but to directly support those who bring you live music each and every week at venues across the country,” commented Leigh Treweek of Handshake Agency.

“The gigs we present over the coming weeks will allow the punters to buy virtual tickets to support the live music industry.”

Head over to the Delivered Live website for more details.