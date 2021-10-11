LiveTiles expands pipeline through partnership with the IAMCP

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — LiveTiles is pleased to provide an update on the strategic partnership with the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) which LiveTiles is using to broaden its partner network and sales pipeline.

Some details of the partnership announced in July 2021 include:

The IAMCP is the oldest, largest and most influential network of Microsoft partners globally.

LiveTiles Reach will be used by the IAMCP to communicate with its own member base of Microsoft partners.

LiveTiles will develop two new LiveTiles Reach modules that will make the IAMCP model replicable across other member networks that it will target for scale growth in 2022.

The IAMCP is the oldest association of Microsoft channel partners with the largest, most interconnected and influential membership base. Its more than 2,000 member companies are associated with chapters in 40 countries, generating billions in partner-to-partner revenue every year.

The IAMCP is the world’s leading professional association of Microsoft partners. The Association helps members maximise their business potential through peer-to-peer interaction, member advocacy, community outreach, growth and education—while enhancing ties to Microsoft.

IAMCP picks LiveTiles Reach

In addition to welcoming LiveTiles as a member, under the strategic partnership the IAMCP will adopt LiveTiles Reach for its own operations. For several reasons, LiveTiles believes this move will act as a catalyst for fresh pipeline.

Firstly, the IAMCP will use LiveTiles Reach for its daily board and member communications, which will give its members first-hand experience with the product.

Secondly, the IAMCP will use LiveTiles Reach as a partner-to-partner platform to exchange business opportunities, further increasing visibility. LiveTiles Reach will also facilitate sponsorship opportunities for IAMCP members on channels, content, events and other membership engagements. LiveTiles and the IAMCP have commenced discussions on revenue sharing structures for the sponsorship component, which would be a new revenue stream for LiveTiles.

Additionally, LiveTiles will specifically target IAMCP members to adopt LiveTiles Reach for their own organisations, to turn them into customers and referral partners.

LiveTiles believes this new model, including revenue sharing arrangements, could be replicated with other member-based organisations. LiveTiles will build two new modules for the IAMCP, which are already being marketed to organisations with similar structures and business needs.

The strategic partnership with the IAMCP aligns with LiveTiles’ recently announced three strategic goals, and will help accelerate each one of the following goals as follows:

Be recognised as the global leader in Employee Experience – by broadening visibility and access to the LiveTiles Reach product through many of the world’s leading Microsoft partners.

– by broadening visibility and access to the LiveTiles Reach product through many of the world’s leading Microsoft partners. Significantly increase Licenced User numbers, with minimum 5x growth – by creating new re-seller partnerships with IAMCP members to target their respective markets.

– by creating new re-seller partnerships with IAMCP members to target their respective markets. Have 50% of the world’s top 300 employers as LiveTiles customers – by actively co-selling with Microsoft and their partners to a target list of the world largest employers.

Patrick Püntener, Chief Technology Officer, said: "The IAMCP is the most influential Microsoft partner association in the world with a proud heritage that stretches back to 1994. As a Microsoft partner, we know all too well the benefits of leveraging the combined strengths of our network to grow business together. We’re excited to support the IAMCP to facilitate the dialogue between members and Microsoft and to tap into new business opportunities."

"We’re also thrilled by the opportunity to showcase LiveTiles Reach to the IAMCP’s more than 2,000 members as we build engagement and collaboration within the association. To have the world’s leading network of Microsoft partners adopt LiveTiles Reach is a ringing endorsement for LiveTiles and will increase the product’s visibility to a community that shares our passion for Employee Experience."

Paul Solski, IAMCP Partnering Chair, said: "We’re excited to partner with LiveTiles and to benefit from the values of communication and relationship building that LiveTiles has adopted into its products and company culture."

"Communication is at the heart of every relationship and the IAMCP is a vast, diverse community of relationships. LiveTiles Reach will be an enabler, a vehicle to leverage and scale the community’s expertise to grow business together."

"The LiveTiles platform is critical to facilitate information sharing and engaging partners, as well as making IAMCP a greater organisation. It opens up the full potential of the community and wealth of knowledge that exists within the community to collaborate better as one."

About LiveTiles

LiveTiles is a global leader in the employee experience market creating software to enhance employee collaboration and communication. LiveTiles is delivering solutions that drive human connection, employee engagement, well-being and productivity in the modern workplace.

LiveTiles have operations spanning North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and services over 1,000 customers. LiveTiles is a leading player in the Employee Experience Platform Industry and has been acknowledged prominently by Forrester and Gartner.

