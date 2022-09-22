LiveU Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Revolutionizing Live Video Streaming and Remote Production with Its 5G Video Solutions

The 5G video solutions enable improved wireless capacity, faster upload and download speeds, increased cellular coverage, and richer viewer experiences.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the 5G video applications market and, based on its analysis, recognizes LiveU with the 2022 Global Product Leadership Award. The company collaborates extensively with cellular carriers across the globe to achieve in-depth market knowledge, turning the experience into a unique competitive advantage. It serves global broadcasters and organizations in sports and news and continues to expand its increasingly diverse customer base, including online content producers, remote medicine and surgical settings, small videographers, and corporate and government organizations that produce live feeds and high-quality productions in more than 150 countries.



2022 Global 5G Video Applications Product Leadership Award

LiveU’s LU800 5G unit delivers unmatched portability and flexibility, enabling any on-site or remote production, together with multi-camera capabilities. It can handle data at significantly higher speeds, more than 99% service reliability, and a tenfold decrease in end-to-end latency. The portable, multiple-input and 5G-enabled solutions help broadcasters deliver high quality content contribution and flexible connectivity in order to achieve an enhanced viewer experience—all with a limited budget.

“With its product-led customer-focused strategy, LiveU consistently brings to market end-in-end solutions that are reliable and cost-efficient, delivering holistic value and the complete ability to execute any production. At the same time, LiveU incorporates customer feedback into its product roadmap to maximize short-term growth opportunities while providing a path to future revenues,” said Riana Barnard, a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst.

LiveU’s LU300S, a more compact and portable transmission solution, transmits high-quality video content over 5G networks to deliver an outstanding viewing experience matching the performance, trust, and reliability of satellite and fiber connections while keeping production and equipment costs low for customers. It allows superior coverage from every angle, suits high-intensity environments, and supports cost-effective remote production workflows. LiveU consistently enhances its best-in-class solutions, global connectivity, and fully managed services, ensuring it performs optimally and exceeds customers’ specific needs.

“Since 2020, LiveU has seen a significant increase in the number of feeds and sessions. It is a testimony to the company’s success in bridging the gaps created by the pandemic-induced disruptions in video production. LiveU’s purpose-built portfolio, with a commitment to 5G-enabled solutions, sets it apart from its competitors, with superior design, reliability, and quality as its central pillars.” explained Brent Iadarola, Vice President for Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, LiveU earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Product Leadership Award in the 5G video applications market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About LiveU

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our broad portfolio ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and next-gen cloud-based IP management, orchestration, ingest and distribution solutions. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries, LiveU’s technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a recipient of Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award for its LU800 unit and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

