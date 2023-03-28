Liz Stringer Announces Melbourne Solo Show Ahead of UK Tour

Melbourne songwriter Liz Stringer has announced a show at the Brunswick Ballroom on Saturday, 13th May as a farewell before she departs to tour and make a record in the UK. The gig, billed as ‘From Brunswick to Brixton’, will also serve to raise the last bit of funds for the new album, which would be Stringer’s seventh solo record.

“I’m a proudly independent artist who has built what I have off the back of the support of my audience,” she wrote in a post on Instagram announcing the gig. “Your loyalty and generosity has kept me able to keep producing art for so many years and your stories have inspired the songs I write and informed the way I approach how I serve my community.”

Liz Stringer: ‘Dangerous’

[embedded content]

“It’s been a long time in the planning and I’m equal parts excited and terrified to be off on this next adventure,” she said regarding the upcoming UK trip. “But that’s the only way I’d have it and that terror/synapses snapping in anticipation, is why I know it’s the right thing to be doing.”

Stringer’s last solo record was the 2021 album First Time Really Feeling, although she recently teamed up with William Crighton for a single titled ‘Golden Age’ in late February 2023. Stringer’s track ‘First Time Really Feeling’ recently got the remix treatment from Tim Shiel and Mindy Meng Wang, who reworked the song beautifully as part of a compilation album for Milk! Records’ 10th anniversary.

The singer was also announced as part of the lineup for Triple R’s Live at RRR series in April, alongside Amyl & The Sniffers and Martin Frawley.

Liz Stringer From Brunswick To Brixton

Saturday, 13th May – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne

Tickets are on sale now via Moshtix.

Further Reading

Courtney Barnett, Jen Cloher, Jade Imagine Remixed on Forthcoming Milk! Records Remix Compilation

Amyl and The Sniffers, Liz Stringer & More to Play Live at Triple R in April

Midnight Oil Perform For Over Three Hours at Final Ever Show