“Liz Uy celebrates birthday of son Xavi”

Celebrity fashion stylist Liz Uy celebrated the birthday of her son, Xavi, who just turned three.

Liz took to Instagram on Monday, September 21, to share photos from the birthday celebration of her son with her partner, businessman Raymond Racaza.

“Happy 3rd birthday my love! What a magical day,” she said in the caption.

They celebrated the occasion at home due to the extended community quarantine amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

Xavi, whose real name is Xavier, was born on September 20, 2017 in the United States.

He is the first child of Liz and Raymond, whose relationship had been the subject of speculation since the former introduced their child in March 2018.