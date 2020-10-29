“Liz Uy expresses gratitude to Isabelle Daza for playing cupid in her relationship with fiancé”

Liz Uy thanks Isabelle Daza for playing cupid in her relationship with businessman Raymond Racaza, who is now her fiancé.

Celebrity stylist Liz Uy expressed her gratitude to her good friend Isabelle Daza for playing cupid in her relationship with businessman Raymond Racaza, who is now her fiancé.

This was after Isabelle congratulated Liz on her engagement to Raymond on Instagram.

“Love you, you deserve it,” wrote the actress in a comment on Liz’s post showing her engagement ring.

“I love you!!!!” replied the stylist. “You’re the best cupid!”

In an interview [LINK: https://www.philstar.com/lifestyle/supreme/2018/08/11/1841383/liz-uy-chooses-love] with Philippine Star, Liz revealed that it was Isabelle who introduced her to Raymond at a business meeting in May 2016.

Months later, the stylist found out that she and her boyfriend were expecting a child.

Liz gave birth to their son, Xavier, on September 20, 2017 in the United States. However, it was only in March 2018 when she introduced their baby boy to the public.

Aside from Isabelle, other celebrities who took to Instagram to congratulate Liz and Raymond on their engagement include actresses Ellen Adarna and Alex Gonzaga, model Georgina Wilson, hosts Raymond Gutierrez and Divine Lee, photographer BJ Pascual, and fashion blogger Nicole Andersson.