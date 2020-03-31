“Liza Dino-Seguerra announces launch of ‘Dear Press Program’ for freelance entertainment workers”

The Film Development Council of the Philippines will provide cash assistance to freelance members of the local press.

Last March 30, Film Development Council head Liza Dino-Seguerra posted on her Facebook account the details of the FDCP Dear Press Program for displaced freelance entertainment press workers which is a targeted program that aims to provide financial assistance to disaster-affected freelance members of the entertainment press who suddenly lost work because of COVID-19 and are not eligible to government instituted benefits. In a Facebook Live video that same day, Liza answered questions from the local press and thanked them for their hard work. “Thank you so much for all of your support, your help, lahat ng binibigay niyong pagmamahal at malasakit sa industriya. Ito po ay the least that we can do dahil alam ko na lahat tayo ngayon ay really suffering. What we are experiencing right now, hindi po siya madali,” she said.

“DEAR PRESS! PROGRAM (FOR DISPLACED FREELANCE ENTERTAINMENT PRESS WORKERS)

ABOUT DEAR PRESS!

Disaster-affected Freelance Entertainment Press Workers included but not limited to writers, editors, and reporters on a “no-work, no-pay status” and do not have a direct employer. Program Coverage is National Capital Region.

BENEFIT PAYMENT

Approved beneficiaries of DEAR PRESS! will receive a one-time cash financial assistance of Five Thousand Pesos (P5,000) tax-free.

REQUIREMENTS

1. Completely Filled up National Registry for Entertainment Press (NREP) Application Form

2. Completely filled up DEAR PRESS! Application Form

3. Certificate of Engagement from Media/News Publication you work for

4. Copy of Press ID or Any proof of income (ITR, payslips, vouchers, etc)

5. Any of the following:

Copy/link of your published news article about PH Showbiz and Entertainment industry (Jan-Mar 2020) OR Copy/link of any of your published PH FDCP sponsored or supported press event article/report (2019-2020)

RETURN SERVICE REQUIREMENT

The DEAR fund is a government fund for your welfare. In the spirit of serving the community and the stakeholder of the film industry, we ask beneficiaries of DEAR PRESS! to commit to rendering return service by participating in at least two (2) FDCP-led or FDCP-supported events, activities, or projects as a volunteer worker or professional, serving in the capacity of your field. The service must be rendered within two (2) years after you receive the DEAR assistance.

NOT ELIGIBLE FOR DEAR PRESS! BENEFITS

Workers who are employees of private companies regardless of status (regular, contractual, project-based, contract of service, etc.) and are in the regular payroll of said companies and who are entitled to regular employment compensation, waiting period credit, or benefits from SSS, DOLE, their Local Government, DSWD, and other similar government institutions or agencies are NOT eligible for DEAR PRESS!.

FOR ENTERTAINMENT PRESS EMPLOYEES (REGULAR, CONTRACTUAL, PROJECT-BASED)

If you are an employee (regular, contractual, seasonal, project-based, contract of service etc.) of a company that is affected by a disaster as proclaimed by the President or your local government executive in your area, please refer to the CAMP and TUPAD assistance programs of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), DTI, DOF, SSS or your respective local government.

