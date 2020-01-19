“Liza Soberano admits she was still 17 when Enrique Gil became her boyfriend”

Liza Soberano says it was one of the most audacious things she did in her life.

Liza Soberano admitted that she was 17 years old when she got into a relationship with Enrique Gil. The actress remarked that it was one of the most audacious things she did in her life.

“I think the craziest that I wouldn’t have expected me to do kasi siyempre medyo 17 lang ako nung naging kami so pinaglaban ko ‘yung relationship namin,” Liza said in an interview at the Make It With You press conference.

She shared that she was still not allowed to have a boyfriend that time.

“Kasi bawal pa talaga ako mag-boyfriend noon pero matigas ‘yung ulo ko,” Liza said.

How was she able to convince her father to allow her to be in a relationship with Enrique?

“Sabi ko sa daddy ko masaya ako. ‘Kung gusto mo ako maging masaya papayagan mo ako,'” Liza relayed.

On the part of Enrique, the actor said that he also put his best foot forward so that Liza’s family would accept him.

“Siyempre pinakita ko lang ‘yung sarili ko. I just presented myself. I’m not pretending [to be] anything and I think slowly enough they saw it naman,” Enrique said.