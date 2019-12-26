“Liza Soberano celebrates Christmas in her new home in the US”
Liza Soberano extended her gratitude to those who helped her achieve her dream.
Liza Soberano celebrated her first Christmas in her new home in the United States. The actress took to Instagram to mark this milestone in her life and thanked those who helped her made this dream possible.
“Finally have a place to call my own back in the USA. Couldn’t have done it without ABS-CBN and all the brands that have given me their complete trust. To all of my LizQuen and Liza supporters out there. Thank you for the unconditional love,” she wrote.
Liza added, “Last but not least, thank you papa God. You have provided a home for me and the people most dearest to my heart. I will forever give you thanks and praise.”
The actress posed for photos in her new home with her family and her Make It With You co-star, boyfriend Enrique Gil.
Meanwhile, friends and colleagues of the actress congratulated her on her new achievement.