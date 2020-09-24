“Liza Soberano formally files complaint vs netizen who made a rape remark against her”

Liza Soberano says the issue on rape is not something one should take lightly.

Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano has formally filed a complaint against the netizen who made a rape comment against her.

“THIS JUST IN: Actress Liza Soberano files formal criminal case against the netizen who made a ‘rape remark’. Liza was accompanied by her manager Ogie Diaz and legal counsel,” ABS-CBN News reporter MJ Felipe tweeted on Thursday, September 24, along with photos of the Kapamilya actress with her manager and legal counsel.

“I was really upset, because the fact that it’s a rape joke it’s not something that should be taken lightly, and the fact that she’s a woman, I would never in a million years do a joke like that,” MJ quoted Liza in another tweet.

Further, the Kapamilya actress added, “I know that everybody is entitled to their own opinion, that is true, but at some point you have to be respectful to others online. I want people to learn that there are consequences to everything like rape jokes coz that is not a light matter.”

Meanwhile, Liza’s legal counsel Atty. Jun Lim released a statement.

“In filing this criminal complaint, we believe that our client, Ms. Liza Soberano, merely asserted her right to be treated with respect. She stood up not just for herself but also on behalf of those silent victims of “rape jokes” and malicious statements perpetrated by few irresponsible members of the social media community. Ms. Soberano reminds us once again that women must be treated with respect and dignity regardless of their status in life.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Liza received a rape remark from a netizen who was allegedly a former employee of her previous internet service provider.

Liza retweeted a screenshot of the supposed comment, which stated: “Wala tayong magagawa, wala ng trabaho, kaya di bale ng masira ang image, magkapera lang. Sarap ipa-rape sa mga…. ewan!”

She said that she will not let this one pass as they know her address.

READ: Liza Soberano on rape threat against her: ‘We won’t let this one pass’

According to an ABS-CBN News report, it was a violation of Section 4(c)(4) of Republic Act. No. 10175, otherwise known as “Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012,” in relation to Article 355 of the Revised Penal Code as per her legal counsel.

Further, the article quoted Liza, “It was on Facebook under a thread of comments. It wasn’t the actual post of the person but she left a comment under someone else’s post a few days ago. It sounded like ‘Wala na daw akong trabaho. So I can do anything I want, di bale na raw masira ang image ko tapos masarap ipa-rape.”