“Liza Soberano grieves ABS-CBN shutdown: ‘To all the employees who are greatly affected by this, I’m sorry they aren’t sorry'”

Read Liza Soberano’s message after the House committee shut down ABS-CBN.

Liza Soberano took to social media to express her grief after ABS-CBN was denied a new franchise.

On Friday, July 10, the Committee on Legislative Franchises denied the network a fresh franchise voting 70 to 11.

“Wish I could hug everyone I love from ABS-CBN right now… To all the employees who are greatly affected by this. I’m sorry. I’m sorry they aren’t sorry,” Liza said on Twitter on Friday, July 10.

Liza also extended her gratitude to those who showed support for the embattled network.

“To all the supporters of ABS-CBN, its programs, and its talents who stood by us through this journey. Thank you. Thank you for the endless tweets using the hashtags and thank you for your prayers. We may not be able to repay you right now, but in due time,” she stated.

She paid tribute to her fans who have been ceaselessly consoling and supporting her at such a difficult time.

“Especially to all my supporters, Liza and LizQuen family. Just reading your tweets right now brings tears to my eyes. Thank you for believing in me and for supporting my projects under ABS-CBN. I will forever be grateful to each and everyone. I love you all so much,” she said.

On Saturday, Liza also announced that she is postponing the launching of her YouTube channel in light with what happened to ABS-CBN on Friday.

“I have decided to postpone the launch of my YouTube channel. I would like to take the time to grieve with my fellow Kapamilya and reflect on the recent happenings. Thank you for being patient and understanding. God bless,” she said.

Liza made her acting debut in ABS-CBN’s Wansapanataym in 2011. Her acting breakthrough happened after she starred in the television series Forevermore alongside Enrique Gil.

