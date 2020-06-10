“Liza Soberano heartbroken over cancellation of ‘Make It With You’”

Liza Soberano admitted that she feels sad that the fans of the show will no longer get the ending that they deserve.

Following the cancellation of ABS-CBN’s “ Make It With You ,” lead star Liza Soberano took to Instagram to pen an emotional message to all the fans of the show.

READ: LizQuen’s ‘Make It With You’ will no longer continue to air

According to the 22-year-old star, she feels heartbroken about the fact the show will no longer continue to air — admitting that knowing fans are upset makes her feel that way too. Then again, she is grateful for all the support the fans have given to the characters that she and her real-life boyfriend and co-star Enrique Gil portrayed on the show.

“Thank you so much for embarking on the journey of Billie and Gabo. It breaks my heart to confirm that we will no longer be coming back to air. I know a lot of you are upset and looking for answers and the only explanation I can give you is genuine fear of the virus,” she wrote.

Liza went on to share why she did not push through with the project — citing her weak immune system — which might be put on risk considering the COVID-19 situation in the country — as the primary reason.

“When we were asked to resume taping on June 13, many of us had hesitations. Considering that the COVID-19 situation here in the Philippines is far from contained, there are many risks in place for me (and everyone involved) given my history of having a weak immune system. I consulted my family, my managers, and the team and we all came to an agreement that it might be for the best to not continue with the show anymore,” she added.

The actress added that she feels sad that the fans of the show will no longer get the ending that they deserve.

“That, along with many other factors are the reasons why MIWY will no longer continue. I’m sorry we won’t be able to give our audience the ending they deserve. Thank you and looking forward to our next adventure,” she continued.

Director Theodore Boborol earlier explained why the production of the show has been axed.

READ: Director explains why ‘Make It With You’ series was cancelled