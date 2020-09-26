“Liza Soberano, ipinaliwanag ang desisyon sa pagsasampa ng kaso sa laban sa ilang netizen na nagbitaw ng rape joke”

Naitanong rin kay Liza Soberano kung posible ba na iurong niya ang isinasampang kaso.

Sa panayam sa programang Headstart ni Karen Davila, nagbigay pahayag ang aktres na si Liza Soberano sa kaniyang naging desisyon na sampahan ng criminal case ang isang netizen na tila umabuso sa pagpapahayag ng kanilang saloobin sa social media.

Isang babaeng empleyado ng isang internet servive provider ang nagbitaw ng di magandang biro laban sa aktres. Sinabi ng empleyado na masarap “ipa-rape” ang aktres dahil nagsalita ito tungkol sa pangit na customer service ng nasabing kumpanya.

READ: Liza Soberano formally files complaint vs netizen who made a rape remark against her

“The issue here is rape. I don’t think that I can just let that pass because for me the reason why I want to pursue this case is because I wanted to take a stand for all the silent victims of rape, of rape jokes, of misogyny,” aniya sa panayam ni Karen Davila.

“And I feel like it’s about time that it ends because rape is not funny. There’s nothing funny about joking about it,” sabi pa ng aktres.

Ayok pa kay Liza, naniniwala siya na malaki ang laban niya sa kaso sa netizen na idinaan sa social media ang kanilang saloobin na nauwi sa “rape Joke”.

“There’s nobody you can really pinpoint in those comments but me because I was the only person at that time to have talked about their company online and to show some disappointment with the service being provided. So it’s pretty obvious that it was me that they were talking about without even mentioning my name,” paliwanag ni Liza.

Ayon pa kay Liza, isa rin itong leksyon sa mga kababaihan na ipaglaban ang kanilang dignidad at karapatan lalu pa at nakatutok ang karamihan ngayon sa social media.

“I think since the pandemic happened, everybody is online and I’ve been seeing a lot of people just spewing so much hate. I want them to all learn a lesson that you can’t just bully people online and just get away with it,” paliwanag ng aktres.

Bukod sa rape joke incident, sasampahan rin ng kaso ng aktres ang ilang empleyado na nasabing network provider dahil sa paglabas aniya ng kaniyang pribadong impormasyon sa social media na tila paglabag sa data privacy law.

“They are actually two different people po. We will be doing something about the data privacy violation as well. It’s just that I had to take action on this other matter first because there’s more of an urgency for it for me,” sabi pa niya.

At kung tatanungin ang aktres kung may plano nga ba siya i-urong ang criminal case kaugnay ng rape joke incident ito ang naging tugon niya:

“Honestly, yes. What I really want is for her to say sorry with my name because I feel like just saying sorry publicly, I don’t feel the sincerity. And I feel like she really doesn’t own up to her own mistakes if she does not mention my name in her apology because it’s so easy to deny that it was me because my name wasn’t there. But then again everything that they were talking about all pointed towards me,” pahayag pa niya.

Matatandaang matapos mag trending sa social media ng insidente, agad na nagbigay ng kanilang statement ang telecommunications company unang imbestigahan ang insidente.

Samantala, nagpahayag naman ng kanilang suporta ang Star Magic family ng aktres na naniniwalang na tamang desisyon ang ginawa ng aktres sa pakikipaglaban sa kaniyang karapatan bilang isang babae.

READ: Statement on Liza Soberano pic.twitter.com/kcEyTvc0dq — ABS-CBN PR (@ABSCBNpr) September 24, 2020