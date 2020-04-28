“Liza Soberano, Ivana Alawi nominated for ‘The 100 Most Beautiful Faces’ list by TC Candler”

The Kapamilya stars joined other nominees including Selena Gomez, Gal Gadot, and Lisa of BLACKPINK, among others.

Liza Soberano and Ivana Alawi are nominated for this year’s “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces” list by TC Candler. The Kapamilya stars joined other nominees including Lily Collins, Lisa of BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, Gal Gadot, and Priyanka Chopra, among others.

It is not the first time for Liza to be nominated. In fact she topped the list in 2017.

Last year, Tzuyu of Twice topped the most beautiful faces list. Meanwhile, Jungkook of BTS ranked number 1 for the most handsome faces list.

READ: Ivana Alawi on collaborating with DJ Loonyo: ‘Girls, hindi ko siya aagawin sa inyo’

TC Candler and the Independent Critics has been publishing “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces” yearly since 1990. Meanwhile, the ”100 Most Handsome Faces” list has been going on since 2013 due to popular demand.

There are over 40 countries represented annually on the list