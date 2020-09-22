“Liza Soberano on rape threat against her: ‘We won’t let this one pass’”

Liza Soberano reacted to rape threat against her.

Liza Soberano is not letting a rape threat against her just slide by. It has reached the attention of the Kapamilya actress that an alleged employee of her former internet service provider made the said rape comment.

Liza retweeted a screenshot of the supposed comment which stated: “Wala tayong magagawa, wala ng trabaho, kaya di bale ng masira ang image, magkapera lang. Sarap ipa-rape sa mga…. ewan!”

A netizen urged Liza not to leave the rape threat unnoticed. Liza assured the netizen, “Don’t worry we won’t let this one pass. They know my address.”

RAPE IS NOT A JOKE

MELISSA OLAES

MICHAEL MAQUIRAN@ogiediaz @lizasoberano if pinalampas nyo ulit ito mauulit lang ulit with other people. People less influential than you. Stop the cycle. — Artista ng bayan (@oreoDani8) September 20, 2020

It can be recalled that Liza complained about an internet provider earlier this month.

“Converge really needs to start fixing their internet speed. I am an unhappy customer,” the actress posted on September 6.

Two days after, Liza shared that she got a new internet service provider.

“Okay so PLDT came to my house yesterday and hooked me up with the best internet I have ever experienced in my whole 5 years of living in this house. 300 MBPS. What a lifesaver. Lag? I don’t know her,” she tweeted on September 8.

Okay so @pldt came to my house yesterday and hooked me up with the best internet I have ever experienced in my whole 5 years of living in this house. 300 MBPS. What a lifesaver. Lag? I don’t know her. — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) September 8, 2020

The next day, Liza addressed netizens who seemed upset about her tweeting about having a fast internet speed.

“I stumbled upon a few tweets from people who are upset and find my tweet about having fast internet offensive. I’m sorry your telecommunications provider isn’t taking care of your problems. In no way was it my intention to brag.

“I was just genuinely relieved to finally have fast internet. I know it’s a problem we are all struggling with now. So please, to all the internet providers please do your best to help people out especially at a time like this when internet has become an essential. We’re all trying to survive and get school and work done,” Liza tweeted on September 9.

I stumbled upon a few tweets from people who are upset and find my tweet about having fast internet offensive. I’m sorry your telecommunications provider isn’t taking care of your problems. In no way was it my intention to brag. I was just genuinely relieved to finally —- — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) September 9, 2020

Have fast internet. I know it’s a problem we are all struggling with now. So please, to all the internet providers please do your best to help people out especially at a time like this when internet has become an essential. We’re all trying to survive and get school and work done — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) September 9, 2020

She also called out an employee of her former internet provider for disclosing her personal information.

“And to that employee of my ex internet provider who divulged personal information. Don’t try to turn this on me. My whole rant was about bad customer service. That’s pretty sketchy of you trying to make it look like it’s my fault why I have bad internet.

And to that employee of my ex internet provider who divulged personal information. Don’t try to turn this on me. My whole rant was about bad customer service. That’s pretty sketchy of you trying to make it look like it’s my fault why I have bad internet. — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) September 9, 2020

I could go on and on, but bottomline treat your customers fairly, no matter who they are. Cause people work hard to pay for their internet and most of our work is done online now. Okay that’s all on this internet fiasco. Bye. — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) September 9, 2020

“I could go on and on, but bottomline treat your customers fairly, no matter who they are. Cause people work hard to pay for their internet and most of our work is done online now. Okay that’s all on this internet fiasco. Bye,” she said.

Days later, it came to the attention of the actress that an alleged employee of her former internet provider made a rape threat against her.

Amid the controversy, Converge posted a statement on its Facebook page on Monday.

“We are deeply concerned about the wrongful comments and behavior of some employees over social media. We do not tolerate such actions toward any customer and emphasize that their personal opinions do not reflect the company’s perspective, values, and culture. We are currently dealing with this matter and we will carry out disciplinary measures accordingly,” the statement said.