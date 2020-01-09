“Liza Soberano on shooting her new soap in Croatia: ‘There were some struggles’”

‘Make It With You’ star Liza Soberano talks about working abroad for her latest Kapamilya series

With her much awaited series Make It With You all set to air this coming January 13, Liza Soberano said she enjoyed the experience of shooting some of their scenes abroad for three weeks last October even though it was also a challenge for her. “It was really fun shooting there but there were some struggles too because, of course, in Croatia they speak Croatian so there’s really a language barrier but everything went smoother than I actually expected it to be. I already saw some of the clips and it’s all really beautiful and scenic,” she told PUSH .

During their stay abroad, Liza shared their experience shooting in different cities. “We went to Orovich which is kind of like a province in Croatia. It’s more chill and laidback, wala masyadong nangyayari. As in when you walk there wala ka masyadong makikitang tao sa kalsada. Then we went to Split. I’m not sure but I think it’s more like their party scene in Croatia. Dubrovnik is like the more cultural historic places. That’s where they shot Game of Thrones, the city of walls. So it’s so beautiful there. When you see it, it’s things that you see on the internet or in movies and you can’t believe that it’s real, but when you see it parang it’s also a haunting feeling because you know so much has happened in that place kaya sobrang ganda,” she shared.

Liza admitted that they also encountered challenges while shooting in Croatia. “Considering the fact that there were only nine people on the Philippine team that went there. Kasi it’s really expensive there. When we were in Dubrovnik, grabe every move you make may babayaran yung production so it was really expensive but really worth it kasi lahat ng shots sobrang ganda,” she said.

After coming back from Southeast Europe, Liza said she is also looking forward to making solo travel plans in the future. “Actually I want to experience solo travelling again but I haven’t planned it. Sana. But it’s more fun traveling with people that share the same interests and hobbies as you,” she said.