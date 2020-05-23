“Liza Soberano pledges to fight online sexual exploitation of children”

Liza Soberano says that she will use her celebrity status to combat online sexual exploitation of children (OSEC).

“I realized that I should use my voice for social injustice.”

These were the words of Liza Soberano as she pledged to utilize her celebrity status to fight online sexual exploitation of children (OSEC).

The Kapamilya actress joined the webinar organized by senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday, which discussed how to protect children from online sexual predators.

“As a celebrity, due to my large following, I realized that I should use my voice for social injustice. I realized that the role of an advocate is to offer independent support to those who feel that they are not being heard, and to ensure that action is taken seriously upon these criminals,” Liza remarked.

The actress added that she wants to use the power of social media to spread awareness and help children who are victims of online exploitation.

“I feel that as an advocate, I can help spread awareness amongst everyone that is on social media nowadays, especially now in the time of this crisis, or this pandemic. I can really help in voicing out help for these children and guide people, and spread awareness that there is something that we can do about this,” she stated.

Liza also pointed out that guiding children when it comes to social media usage is also a way of combating OSEC.

“It also starts with guiding children on how to use social media properly, and also an insight on the parents as to how they can guide their children when they are on social media and the internet,” the actress said.