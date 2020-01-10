“Liza Soberano reacts to Catriona Gray saying she’s Miss Universe material”

Liza Soberano says she is not closing her doors on possibly joining the pageant world in the future.

Liza Soberano reacted to Catriona Gray’s recent statement that she is Miss Universe material. It can be recalled that Catriona mentioned Liza as one of her picks from local personalities who has the potential to be in Miss Universe

“Well of course it’s flattering coming from Miss Universe herself and of course ate Pia (Wurtzbach) was also very supportive of me on that matter,” Liza stated in an interview with the media at the Make It With You press conference.

Asked if she is open to entering the pageant world in the future, Liza responded, “I don’t want to say that I’m completely closing the doors but I honestly don’t see it in my career path because I am very passionate about acting and I feel like being a beauty queen takes a lot of time and I have to prepare physically, I have to prepare my walk, because I am not a beauty queen. I mean it requires a lot of training and I don’t think kaya kong mapalayo sa acting that long.”

She added, “I won’t say that [I’m closing my doors] because we’re humans and we change our minds every now and then.”

The media also asked Enrique Gil about his thoughts on the possibility of Liza entering the pageant world.

“I would make jokes and tell her na you know why don’t you join, you’re still my Miss Universe but she really doesn’t feel it inside her kasi gusto ko siyempre genuinely she really wants it and I do think it’s not really for everyone but who knows, di ba? Maybe, maybe not, it really depends,” he remarked.