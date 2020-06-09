“Liza Soberano reveals she’s experiencing anxiety attacks lately”

Liza Soberano shared what triggered her anxiety attacks.

Amid the pandemic, Liza Soberano revealed that she has been experiencing anxiety attacks recently.

In an interview with Asian Boss, the Kapamilya actress shared that the feeling of “hopelessness” has triggered it.

“I’ve been getting a lot of anxiety attacks lately because we are just at home, we’re isolated, we don’t get to see a lot of people all the time and talk to different people which I’m used to on a daily basis because I’m an actress and I worked with a lot of different people all the time. I mean there’s a feeling of hopelessness sometimes because there’s so much going on in the world but you can’t really do anything,” she told Asian Boss.

She added that her anxiety has also been elicited because she could not be physically present for those who might need her help.

“I was having anxiety attacks because like I said there’s a sense of hopelessness going around because of COVID, the pandemic, and a lot of the trials that we are facing here in the Philippines. Like with the whole ABS-CBN issue I felt like I wasn’t doing enough or there wasn’t enough that I could possibly do because I am not physically there. It’s different if you are physically there to show your support,” she relayed.

The actress further said that the lack of human interaction has also made her anxious saying, “Being not able to hear different insights, asking anybody how they are, so like, it’s just different having normal conversations every day with people and being present with other people.”

How does she cope up with anxiety?

“I like to read books, I like to go online and just talk to my friends or play games with them. I like to cook because it’s like the time I have to myself to just really think about life because you just get to focus on the food while chopping or while stirring. Your thought is just all to yourself,” she relayed.

On the advice that she can give those who are experiencing the same thing as her, she said, “Keep yourself busy. Try to find something new to do. When you try to learn a new talent, technique or skill it really helps in whatever you are thinking about in that moment because you really have to focus on learning so that helps coping with anxiety and boredom.”