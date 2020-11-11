“Liza Soberano shares she is assessing her life and goals: ‘It’s been a very trying time for me’”

Liza Soberano shared a life update to her followers on November 10.

“It’s honestly been a very trying time for me.”

This was the admission of Liza Soberano as she shared a life update to her followers on social media on Tuesday, November 10.

On Twitter, the actress shared why she was not active online in the past couple of days.

“Hi everyone! Sorry I’ve been MIA for a while. Just savoring the time I have with the people most special to me. But I do constantly have all of you at the back of my mind and I just want to say thank you so much for all the love and support everyone has been showing me this past month,” she tweeted.

Liza is currently in the United States to take care of her ailing grandmother.

The actress confessed that the past month has been very hard for her and that she needs time to evaluate her life.

“It’s honestly been a very trying time for me and I wanted to express how I was feeling with all of you but it was just too soon for me. I needed to take a break and think about life, my goals and what I think my mission is in life,” she stated.

In October, Liza became the subject of red-tagging on various social media platforms after she participated in a virtual talk by Gabriela Women’s Party, wherein she discussed issues that girls and young women are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Liza’s legal counsel Atty. Juanito Lim Jr. issued a statement about the matter and denounced the red-tagging of the actress.

“Ms. Soberano remains to be apolitical. She does not support nor antagonize any person’s political views. The important point here is respect for others, a virtue she has conscientiously practiced all her life,” Atty. Juanito said via statement in October.

“We, thus, call on everyone concerned to be circumspect in associating our client with their respective politics beliefs, whatever it may be,” the statement added.

In September, a netizen made a rape remark about her on social media. The actress filed a formal complaint against the said netizen.

“I think it is about time that people learn the consequences of speaking like that on social media,” she said in her interview last September upon filing the complaint.

She added, “I know that everybody is entitled to their own opinion, that is true, but at some point you have to be respectful to others online. I want people to learn that there are consequences to everything, like rape jokes, because that is not a light matter.”