“Liza Soberano surprised by fans with a K-Pop themed party”

Liza Soberano turned 22 years old this year.

Liza Soberano was surprised by her fans on Sunday with a K-Pop themed belated birthday celebration.

“Last night, we pulled it off big time! This was how happy a united fandom made her feel. Kudos to the Magic 17 and the events team who made it happen, Trois Ma Events. Sincere thanks everyone!” Dina Castro, shared on Instagram.

The actress was accompanied by Enrique Gil to the party, who was smiling ear to ear, as she was greeted by her fans at the party.

The “ Make It With You ” star turned 22 years old last January 4.

Liza has been very vocal about her love for K-Pop. Last year, the actress traveled to South Korea to watch BTS live in concert.

“I’m proud to be a fan of such talented people and I’m proud to have fans who are the most loving and understanding people i’ve ever met. I’ve got the best of both worlds,” Liza remarked on Instagram after watching the “Love Yourself Tour” in Seoul last year.