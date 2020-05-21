“Liza Soberano tests sister Rianne’s patience in trending online experiment”

Liza Soberano tried the same experiment to her sister Rianne that Kylie Jenner tried on her daughter Stormi.

Liza Soberano tried the trending online experiment with her sister Rianne recently. The experiment aimed to test the patience and willpower of her sister.

“I was so obsessed with @kyliejenner and her baby Stormi’s version of this. I just had to make my own. Here’s a video of my baby sister @riannelove_soberano being the best little girl. Proud to be her ate. P.S. I don’t know what you call this challenge but it’s very similar to the Marshmallow experiment so I’ll just call it that,” the actress explained.

In the video, Liza instructed her sister to wait for her to come back before eating the chocolates on the table. Her sister patiently waited for her.

The video has already gained more than 1.8 million views as of this writing.

Netizens were quick to commend Rianne’s patience during the experiment.

“Cutie. Rianne patiently waiting when ate was gone, she touched the chocolate but she didn’t eat,” one netizen posted.

“Loved this! Well done, Rianne!” another netizen said.