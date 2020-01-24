“Liza Soberano to Enrique Gil: ‘Nami-miss ko na siyang makitang sumasayaw’”

Gusto din daw ni Liza Soberano na gumawa ng proyekto sa isang foreign production.

Sumabak sa one-on-one interview challenge ang Make It With You love team na sina Liza Soberano at Enrique Gil para sa episode ng PUSH Bets. Dito, nag-ala interviewer at interviewee ang dalawa kung saan ay pinag-usapan ang tungkol sa kanilang bagong teleserye at buhay bilang real-life couple.

Sa naturang game, ibinahagi ni Liza ang pinaka-mababaw o “pettiest” na away nila ni Enrique.

“I think the pettiest fight we had was me forcing him to do ASAP . Because of course Enrique is so busy and he’s tired, he doesn’t have time to rehearse. But sometimes nami-miss ko siyang makitang sumasayaw,” paliwanag ni Liza na sinundan ni Enrique ng birong, “I’m sure matututwa yun. Pero I’m sure pagod din ‘yon.”

Sa parehong challenge din sinabi ni Liza na gusto niyang gumawa ng isang proyekto para sa isang foreign production.

“Now, siguro if I would be given an opportunity to do a film –anything basta foreign, it could in Korea, it could be in Japan,it could be in America, anything foreign to the Philippines. Just because I want to see how people work, I want to see the difference between filming in the Philippines with Filipino production, and filming with foreign production,” paliwanag ng aktres.

Nang tanungin naman ni Enrique si Liza, kung anong bagay ang pinaka-proud siya tungkol sa nobyo, “I’m proud that he’s very family-oriented, he’s a very good son to his mother, and a good brother to his siblings. And I’m proud that he works hard no matter how tired he gets,” sagot ni Liza.

