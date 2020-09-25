“Liza Soberano to remain a Kapamilya, to headline new movie with Enrique Gil”

Liza Soberano says that she will stay with ABS-CBN.

“I want to be here and support ABS-CBN.”

These were the words of Liza Soberano as she pledged that she will remain as a Kapamilya amid the franchise crisis that the network is currently facing.

The actress shared that there were offers outside ABS-CBN but she wants to stay with the Kapamilya network.

“That is true I have received offers and I’m grateful for them but I told my manager Tito Ogie (Diaz) that for now I want to be here and support ABS-CBN, especially at a time like this. I think what they need is unity and they need to see that they are supported by the people that have been there with them since the beginning,” she said in an interview with Karen Davila on ANC’s Headstart.

Liza remarked that she believes ABS-CBN will return stronger one day.

“I have nothing but respect for everybody at ABS-CBN and I just want to continuously support them because I believe that one day we’ll be back and stronger and better than ever,” she stated.

Liza revealed that she will be shooting a film with Star Cinema early next year.

“I did have multiple meetings with Star Cinema and also with other executives in ABS-CBN and they have pitched multiple stories actually to me and Enrique (Gil). By October I won’t be doing anything yet but early next year definitely,” she stated.