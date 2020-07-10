“Liza Soberano tries vlogging”

Liza Soberano can soon add “vlogger” to her growing list of titles.

Just recently, the 22-year-old actress revealed that she will launch her own YouTube channel, dubbed “Life with Liza.” The channel, she said, will release its first episode this Saturday, July 11.

Sharing on her Instagram page outtakes of her awkward introduction, Liza wrote: “A little surprise for all of you. This Saturday! 6 p.m.”

Less than 24 hours since her announcement, “Liza With Liza” already has more than 20,000 subscibers.

She also became a trending topic on Twitter, with not only her fans but also her showbiz colleagues expressing excitement over her new venture.

Among them were Arci Muñoz, Iza Calzado, and Michelle Vito.

Liza is the latest among her contemporaries to venture into vlogging, following the launch of Julia Barretto’s “Just Julia” last September and Kathryn Bernardo‘s “Everyday Kath” in January.

Her boyfriend and onscreen partner Enrique Gil also has his own YouTube channel with his sister Diandra, dubbed “The Gil Side”, where Liza has appeared numerous times.

Other notable celebrities with vlogs include Alex Gonzaga, Toni Gonzaga, Pia Wurtzbach, Vice Ganda, Bea Alonzo, Maja Salvador, Kim Chiu, Erich Gonzales, Enchong Dee, Loisa Andalio, Karla Estrada, Mariel Rodriguez, and Angeline Quinto.

Liza’s foray into vlogging comes after the cancellation of her primetimes series with Enrique, Make It With You , due to the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While she is not working on any acting project as of the moment, Liza has been busy participating in fundraising projects to help those affected by the pandemic, as well as using her voice to support her home network ABS-CBN amid its franchise woes.