LIZHI App Launches Online Reading and Recitation Campaign to Honor the Spirit of China’s Youth Day

GUANGZHOU, China, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — With support from the Recitation Association of Guangdong Radio and Television and many other social organizations, LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “LIZHI App”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, worked in partnership with ZAKER to launch an online reading and recitation campaign on China’s Youth Day, honoring the memory of May 4th movement of 1919 by inviting young audiences to revisit this significant historic event once again with their voices.

As a vibrant audio community beloved by Generation Z, LIZHI aims to take young readers on a journey through each book’s universe on this year’s National Youth Day – allowing them to immerse in the art of storytelling and poetry recitation performed by the big names in voice acting, broadcasting and Chinese literature. Within a week, more than 100,000 participants joined the campaign.

“We are proud to initiate this campaign as a new way to connect with Chinese young audiences and readers in purveying the values and spirit of the May 4th movement, a historical turning point that spurred China to advance and continue to drive this nation forward”, said Marco Lai, Founder and CEO of LIZHI.

“Through this online event marking the symbolic moment in Chinese history, LIZHI App aims to bring a host of edifying, life-enlightening and informative listening experiences to a new generation in China, allowing them to read together with iconic Chinese voices and enjoy the joy and strength brought by science, poetry and classic literature”, Marco added.

Recently, LIZHI App also rolled out a series of podcasts for book recommendations covering history, literature, science and more: Emotion management shared by psychologist and interpersonal relationship analyst Qing Yin helped the audience unlock their skills for boosting resilience in the time of uncertainty and stress; Wildlife biologist Ran Jingcheng brought to life the stories of South China tigers and the awe-inspiring animal ecosystem through his vivid narration; Big audio stars introduced and interpreted their favorite novels and poems, offering readers fresh perspectives on the wisdom buried between the lines.

Launched in 2013, LIZHI envisions a global audio community — a place where everyone not only can enjoy high-quality user-generated audio content and audio entertainment features, but also create, share and connect through voices across and cultures and continents. With a simple and convenient user interface, LIZHI App offers a mobile audio platform with many interactive features that allows everyone to showcase their vocal talent. Every user can record, generate and upload their own audio content to share with the community with simple and intuitive audio-producing tools developed by LIZHI.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, LIZHI has attracted 51.9 million monthly active users and 5.9 million monthly active creators who have generated a total of 178 million podcasts, making it one of the top online UGC audio communities in China.

Connecting with the young, LIZHI seeks to bring support to all levels of communities and, in particular, offer help and care to children, the old and vulnerable with the power of voice. Since 2018, LIZHI has brought heart-warming stories into children’s hospitals in partnership with charity organizations. Through emotional therapy storytelling initiatives for children with serious illness, LIZHI encourages users to use their voice and unique stories to provide patients and their families with the strength and courage to cope with critical illnesses.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices.

Since launching LIZHI APP in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio social entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio.

