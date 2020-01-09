“LizQuen gives message to President Duterte about ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal”

Liza Soberano hopes the president will think about the smaller employees of the network.

Following the remarks of President Rodrigo Duterte about the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN, the media asked Liza Soberano about her thoughts on the comments of the country’s leader considering that her show Make It With You is set to air on the network this year.

When asked about her message for the president, Liza said, “I believe he is understanding and alam niya namang maraming maapektuhan. It’s not just the company itself but all the employees and I’m sure he has a generous heart and understanding heart, so I hope he wakes up one morning and he thinks about it again and maging bukas ‘yung puso niya sa lahat ng smaller employees na nangangailangan ng trabaho.”

The press also asked for Enrique’s thoughts on the president’s remarks. The actor shared the same sentiments with Liza

“Ang iniisip ko lang ang ‘yung may mabababang posisyon. You know I don’t know what to say minsan. Siyempre nasasaktan din ako na there is a possibility na hindi matuloy. [This is the company] we grew up. I’ve been here for a long time but I don’t know. I just hope for the best,” Enrique stated.