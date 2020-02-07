“LizQuen on JaDine breakup: ‘It’s just sad’”

Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano admitted that they were saddened when they learned that James Reid and Nadine Lustre broke up.

“It’s actually kinda sad kasi sanay na kami na in all events buo kami, parang kompleto kami,” Liza said in an interview with the media at the Make It With You media conference.

Enrique added, “And we are friends with James and Nadine, we were hanging out before. I think we were in London, we were hanging out, [so] it’s just sad.”

Liza admitted that she is still not used to the fact that JaDine is no longer together. “It’s like there is no getting used to it, feeling namin sila pa rin,” Liza said.

Meanwhile, Enrique remarked that he believes that it is not yet the end of the road for JaDine.

“We are not in the position to judge or intrude. If they are happy where they are right now, we respect it pero sayang. But I think hindi pa naman tapos eh, marami pa mangyayari in the future… of course there is a chance,” Enrique said.

James and Nadine admitted last month via statement in Tonight With Boy Abunda that they decided to part ways.

“It’s true that we have split up, but not for all the reasons that are being spread on the tabloids and social media, but because after quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can,” JaDine said in the statement.