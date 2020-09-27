“LizQuen pays tribute to Enrique Gil’s late grandmother”

Enrique Gil describes his grandmother as “a legend, a rockstar and the sexiest and funniest abuela.”

Kapamilya actor Enrique Gil expressed his love and appreciation for his grandmother who recently passed away through an Instagram post this weekend.

Posting family photos with his grandmother, he wrote in the caption, “I’m lucky to say i have the coolest grandmas in the world and im not just saying that my abuelita acted like she was just our age but even cooler she’s a legend a rockstar and the sexiest and funniest abuela ever. I know you’re happy to be together with papa and tita gina watch over us please, till we drink and see each other again hasta luego mi amor ️.”

Likewise, Enrique’s girlfriend and onscreen partner Liza Soberano also took to her Instagram Stories to say goodbye to his grandmother.

Posting a family photo as well, she wrote, “Rest in peace with our creator, Abuelita. You fought long and hard. I’m sad we didn’t get to see you one last time. I will always take care of Quen like I promised you. I love you.”

In a 2018 interview, Liza expressed how happy she is to have met Enrique’s family in Spain. Liza described Enrique’s grandmother as “animated” and “funny.” “Yung lola ni Quen, sobrang animated siya. She’s just like Quen but 10 times more. For her age, she’s very hyper and she’s very funny. Walang dull moments. Hindi siya nauubusan ng kuwento,” she said.

