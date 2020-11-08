“LizQuen’s ‘Alone/Together’ lands the number 1 spot on Netflix Philippines’ trending list”

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil’s 2019 movie Alone/Together trends as the number movie on Netflix Philippines.

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil’s movie Alone/Together landed the number one spot on Netflix’s trending list in the Philippines.

Black Sheep, the producer behind the movie, shared a screenshot of the Philippine trending list on their Facebook page on Friday, November 6, wherein Alone/Together claimed the top spot.

Meanwhile, Liza took to Instagram to express her gratitude to those who supported their movie on Netflix.

“Thank you for making Alone Together trend at number 1 on @netflixph! Seeing all your reactions to the movie makes me so happy and inspired. Can’t wait to go back to work and create more amazing films for all of you. Congratulations team. We did it!! @enriquegil17, @tonetjadaone, @black_sheepph, and @project8projects,” she posted.

The actress shared some behind-the-scenes photos from their shoot on her Instagram page.

Alone/Together was released in 2019.

Liza played the role of Tin, a woman who graduated from the BA Art Studies Program of UP Diliman who aspired to become a museum director.

Meanwhile, Enrique played the role of Raf, a BS Biology student from the University of Sto. Tomas.

In the press conference back in 2019, LizQuen shared why they said yes to do the movie.

“It’s an amazing story. Actually maraming pinitich sa amin stories during sa pitching…. Then may nag present nung script ni direk [Antoinette] and we started reading it over the phone. Tapos after nun… wala pang ending, so parang sinabi namin parang anong nangyari? Tapos nagtext na kami and sabi namin, ‘Parang ang ganda ng istorya ito, anong nangyari next?’ Imbes na sabihin naming, ‘okay,’ we want to know what happens next,” Enrique said in the press conference.

Liza added that they are really happy to have accepted the project.

“I’m just proud that we said yes and that we weren’t afraid of accepting it despite the difficulty – we knew it was going to be and how different it would be. Kasi… every time we do a movie, hindi naman namin alam kung magiging reaction ng tao,” she stated in the same press conference.

Alone/Together was directed by Antoinette Jadaone.