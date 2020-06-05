“LizQuen’s ‘Make It With You’ will no longer continue to air”

On June 5, Liza Soberano’s manager Ogie Diaz took to social media to address the queries of the fans who wondered why Make It With You was not included in the lineup of the ABS-CBN shows that will be aired on the newly announced Kapamilya Channel. He revealed the sad news about the series being concluded.

“Sa mga nagtatanong kung bakit hindi nakasama ang ‘Make It With You’ sa magbabalik sa telebisyon ngayong June. .. Ikinalulungkot ko pong ibalita sa inyo bilang manager ng isa sa bida (si Liza Soberano) na hindi na po ito mapapanood pa,” Ogie shared.

Sa mga nagtatanong kumbakit hindi nakasama ang “Make It With You” sa magbabalik sa telebisyon ngayong June. .. … Posted by Ogie Diaz on Thursday, 4 June 2020

According to Ogie, Liza and Enrique Gil are already aware about the news and they will be starring in a completely new series.

“Alam na po ito ng lahat ng cast, lalo na ng LizQuen. Alam kong nabitin kayo sa love story nina Billie at Gabo, kaya hintayin na lamang po ang pagbabalik ng love team sa isa pang bagong teleserye,” he posted.

Production of the said show and other ABS-CBN programs were severely affected by the quarantine caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of the TV network because of its franchise issue.