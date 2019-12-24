“‘Lizzie McGuire’ star Hilary Duff gets married”
Hilary Duff is now married to Matthew Koma.
Hilary Duff, the lead star of the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire, has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Matthew Koma.
According to PEOPLE, the couple had an intimate wedding ceremony held at the backyard of Hilary Duff’s home.
Both Duff and Koma shared photo from their wedding on Instagram.
“For the rest of forever,” Koma wrote in the caption.
Meanwhile, Duff simply wrote: “This.”
In a separate video uploaded on Instagram, Hilary Duff talked about her wedding dress.
Duff and Koma, who became a couple in 2017, got engaged in May 2019. The two have a daughter named Banks Violet Bair.
Born Matthew Bair, Koma is an American DJ and record producer famously known for writing Russin-German DJ Zedd’s hit “Clarity.”
Lizzie McGuire, which premiered in 2001, has since become part of global pop culture.
Having run for more than three years, it eventually signed off from television in 2004.
A reboot, set to launch sometime in 2020 on streaming service Disney Plus, is currently in the works.