Lizzo Announces 2023 Australian Headline Shows

Lizzo is confirmed as one of the headliners for Splendour in the Grass 2023. The American popstar has now announced a trio of headline dates surrounding the festival, with support from Tkay Maidza. These will be Lizzo’s first Australian headline shows since 2020, a trip that also included a high-profile slot on the touring FOMO Festival.

Lizzo’s 2023 tour begins at Perth’s RAC Arena on Friday, 14th July. She’ll head to Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, on Monday, 17th July, and conclude the run on Sunday, 23rd July at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Splendour is set to run from Friday, 21st July to Sunday, 23rd July, so we can deduce that Lizzo will be performing on either Friday or Saturday.

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

[embedded content]

Lizzo released her fourth studio album, Special, in July 2022. The album produced the hit singles ‘About Damn Time’, which won Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, and ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’.

Special reached number two in the Australian and US albums charts, building on the success of Lizzo’s 2019 breakthrough LP, Cuz I Love You. The latter album gained platinum accreditation from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), meaning its sales and streaming figures surpassed one million.

The success of Cuz I Love You was spurred on by the revived interest in Lizzo’s 2017 single ‘Truth Hurts’, which was re-serviced to radio in March 2019 following its virality on TikTok. ‘Truth Hurts’ was included on the deluxe edition of Cuz I Love You, released in May 2019, two weeks after the album’s initial release.

Lizzo Australian Tour 2023

w/special guest Tkay Maidza

Friday, 14th July – RAC Arena, Perth WA

Monday, 17th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 23rd July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale 11am Wednesday, 29th March.

American Express presale: 11am Friday, 24th March till 11am Tuesday, 28th March. Live Nation presale: 12pm Tuesday, 28th March till 10am Wednesday, 29th March.

