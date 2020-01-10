Lizzo, Billie Eilish & Gwen Stefani Are Performing At 2020 Grammy Awards

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 10, 2020

We’ve received the first round of artists to perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards and so far, it goes off. 2019’s two biggest artists: Lizzo and Billie Eilish will join pop icon Gwen Stefani for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards this year.

Lizzo and Billie Eilish will be making their Grammy stage debut at this year’s awards. Gwen Stefani, on the other hand is no stranger to performing at the Grammys, but it will be her and Blake Shelton’s first Grammy performance together.

Lizzo is leading the nominations, with eight total, including: Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for ‘Truth Hurts’, Album Of The Year for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) and Best New Artist.

Billie Eilish managed to rack up six nominations. Album Of The Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for ‘Bad Guy’, and Best New Artist.

Aerosmith will also be performing a medley of their biggest hits on the night.

You can check out all of the nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards over here.

This year’s 2020 Grammy Awards will be broadcast from LA’s Staple Center on Sunday, 26th January.