Lizzo Covers Sam Smith + Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Lizzo recently dropped into the Live Lounge at BBC Radio 1. While there, the woodwind revivalist performed live versions of her latest single ‘Special’ and a cover of the Sam Smith and Kim Petras hit ‘Unholy’.

In champagne Lizzo style, she pulled out her flute for the instrumental bridge of ‘Unholy’, and, to be quite honest, it wouldn’t be a Lizzo live performance without it.

Lizzo – ‘Unholy’ (Sam Smith & Kim Petras Cover) Live at BBC Radio 1

[embedded content]

The artist was in the UK to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards. She was nominated for Best International Song and Best International Artist at the awards, but lost on both counts to Beyoncé.

Lizzo recently won Record of the Year for the Special single ‘About Damn Time’ at the 2023 Grammys. Special was nominated for the Grammy Album of the Year but lost out to Harry Styles‘ Harry’s House.

For reasons unknown, Lizzo will be appearing in the season 34 finale of long-withered animated TV sitcom The Simpsons. She took to social media on 17th February to reveal the 2D version of herself, with the caption “SEE YOU IN SPRINGFIELD, BITCH”.

Further Reading

Lizzo Has Officially Trademarked the Phrase “100% That B*tch”

Beyoncé, Harry Styles and All the Winners at the 2023 Grammys

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles Lead ARIA’s 2022 Year-End Charts