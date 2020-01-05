Lizzo & FOMO Festival Are Teaming Up To Help Raise Funds For The Australian Bushfire Crisis

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 6, 2020

As the bushfires around the country continue to ravage this beautiful land, the crisis has begun to pick up more and more international media attention with a wide range of superstars bringing awareness, and more importantly money, to the cause.

Lizzo is currently on her debut tour of Australia as part of FOMO Festival, and she’s teamed up with the event to help raise funds for various charities and organisations that directly help the cause.

In a video shared on social media, Lizzo said that she’s asking punters give an extra $1 at the bar when they purchase a drink that will go directly to the each state’s rural fire service.

“Everyone involved in FOMO, including me, will be digging deep to help, so let’s do this.”

Lizzo is just the latest in a long string of artists who have brought attention to the cause. Kacey Musgraves, Selena Gomez, Keith Urban and P!NK have all donated to various charities, with P!NK even donating $500,000 USD to the cause.

Watch the video shared to FOMO’s social media below.

