Lizzo Has Officially Trademarked the Phrase “100% That B*tch”

Lizzo has officially managed to trademark her now-iconic phrase, “100% that bitch”, according to Rolling Stone. The milestone has been a long time coming for the 34-year-old musician, who had attempted to do so a few years back, only to be turned down by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Initially campaiging to trademark the phrase in 2019, Lizzo’s application had been deemed too general for any official legal protections to apply, with the Office ruling in 2022 that it was simply a “motivational phrase” which had links to “female empowerment”.

Lizzo – ‘Truth Hurts’

[embedded content]

However, this decision has since been overturned by the by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, who granted the trademark this week, deeming it a phrase inextricably linked to the US singer.

“Consumers encountering ‘100% That Bitch’ on the specific types of clothing identified in the application ― even when offered by third parties ― associate the term with Lizzo and her music,” the board said in their ruling.

The phrase “100% that bitch” initially appeared on Lizzo’s 2017 track ‘Truth Hurts’, which gained widespread global success upon its re-release as a single in 2019. However, the song was mired in controversy, with singer Mina Lioness claiming she had originally come up with the phrase in 2017.

Accompanying the opening line, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch“, Lioness asserted that it was similar to a Tweet she had made in February 2017 which read, “I did a DNA test and found out I’m 100% that bitch”. Lizzo later claimed the line had been inspired by an Instagram meme which had inspired the creative process, though Lioness was later credited as a co-writer.

